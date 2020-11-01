GALLERY: MHSAA playoffs get under way

NILES — For the first time in school history, the Brandywine football team walked off the field with a playoff victory.

The Bobcats routed visiting BCS Athletic Conference foe Comstock 44-7 to advance to the Division 6 District championship game at Buchanan Friday night. The Bocbats (4-3) and Bucks (6-0) will kick off the second week of the postseason at 7 p.m.

In other area games, Dowagiac was defeated by former Wolverine Conference member South Haven 34-7, Niles was defeated by former foe Lakeshore 44-6 and Cassopolis fell to Southwest 10 Conference rival Mendon 28-6.

Edwardsburg, which received a first-round bye, will host Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg at 7 p.m. on Friday.