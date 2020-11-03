Daily Data: Tuesday, Nov. 3
VOLLEYBALL
Division 2 District
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 3, LAKESHORE 2
Match results
Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7
Individual statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 11, Megan Davis 11, Abbey Dobberstein 7, Emma Allen 4, Allie Conner 1
Blocks
Dobberstein 8, Jessie Hulett 2, Davis 1, Allen 1
Digs
Wimberley 23, Conner 21, Davis 13, Hulett 13, Dobberstein 7
Aces
Wimberley 6, Hulett 3, Davis 1, Dobberstein 1
Assists
Hulett 27
Varsity records: Dowagiac 13-14, Lakeshore 9-14
EDWARDSBURG 3, BUCHANAN 0
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Buchanan 25-10, 25-20, 25-22
Edwardsburg Individual statistics
Kills
Sophie Overmyer 12, Macey Laubach 11, Paige Miller 6
Blocks
Liz Pederson 4, Miller 2
Digs
Brooklyn Broadway 14, Overmyer 10
Aces
Overmyer 2, Laubach 2
Assists
Emma Strefling 36
Buchanan individual statistics
Kills
Faith Carson 7, Katie Schau 6
Digs
Josie West 15, Hailey Jonazke 12
Assisted blocks
Carson 6
Aces
Schau 2
Assists
Claire Shelton 2
Varsity record: Buchanan 12-9
Division 3 District
At Watervliet
BRANDYWINE 3, HARTFORD 0
Match results
Brandywine d. Hartford 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Individual statistics
Kills
Kristen Alvord 17, Julia Babcock 4, Haley Scott 4, Ellie Knapp 2, Mari Jo Allen 1, Kadence Brumitt 1
Blocks
Scott 3, Brumitt 1
Aces
Scott 8, Knapp 2, Alvord 1, Brumitt 1
Varsity record: Brandywine 12-4