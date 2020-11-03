expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Daily Data: Tuesday, Nov. 3

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 District

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 3, LAKESHORE 2

Match results

Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 11, Megan Davis 11, Abbey Dobberstein 7, Emma Allen 4, Allie Conner 1

 

Blocks

Dobberstein 8, Jessie Hulett 2, Davis 1, Allen 1

 

Digs

Wimberley 23, Conner 21, Davis 13, Hulett 13, Dobberstein 7

 

Aces

Wimberley 6, Hulett 3, Davis 1, Dobberstein 1

 

Assists

Hulett 27

Varsity records: Dowagiac 13-14, Lakeshore 9-14

 

EDWARDSBURG 3, BUCHANAN 0

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Buchanan 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

 

Edwardsburg Individual statistics

Kills

Sophie Overmyer 12, Macey Laubach 11, Paige Miller 6

 

Blocks

Liz Pederson 4, Miller 2

 

Digs

Brooklyn Broadway 14, Overmyer 10

 

Aces

Overmyer 2, Laubach 2

 

Assists

Emma Strefling 36

 

Buchanan individual statistics

Kills

Faith Carson 7, Katie Schau 6

 

Digs

Josie West 15, Hailey Jonazke 12

 

Assisted blocks

Carson 6

 

Aces

Schau 2

 

Assists

Claire Shelton 2

Varsity record: Buchanan 12-9

 

Division 3 District

At Watervliet

BRANDYWINE 3, HARTFORD 0

Match results

Brandywine d. Hartford 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Kristen Alvord 17, Julia Babcock 4, Haley Scott 4, Ellie Knapp 2, Mari Jo Allen 1, Kadence Brumitt 1

 

Blocks

Scott 3, Brumitt 1

 

Aces

Scott 8, Knapp 2, Alvord 1, Brumitt 1

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-4

More News

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Fifty years of optimism

Pet of the week

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support