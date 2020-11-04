expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Berrien County local election results

By Staff Report

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County’s contested 2020 General election races, local to Leader Publications’ coverage areas. Names marked with a * won their race.

School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.

 

Berrien County Clerk

  • Sharon Tyler, 46,299 votes*
  • Gwen Swanigan, 31,658 votes

 

Berrien County Commissioner, District 1

  • Dave Vollrath, 4,505 votes*
  • Kevin Holmes, 1,887 votes

 

Berrien County Commissioner, District 5

  • Rayonte Bell, 3,934 votes
  • Bruce Gorenflo, 3,934 votes

This race was tied as of press time**

 

Berrien County Commissioner, District 9

  • Ezra Scott, 4,299 votes*
  • Rich Eichholz, 3,334 votes

 

Berrien County Commissioner, District 12

  • Michael Majerek, 2,912 votes*
  • Michael Poorman, 2,495 votes

 

Buchanan Township Clerk

  • Sheila Reitz, 1,240 votes•
  • Wendi Lee Heyliger, write-in candidate, 0 votes
  • Unqualified write-ins, 346 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**

 

Buchanan City Commission (two open seats):

  • Patrick Swem, 969 votes*
  • Larry Money, 883 votes*
  • Daniel Vigansky, 453 votes
  • Monroe Lemay, 418 votes
  • Jeccika Yoder, 268 votes

 

City of Niles Mayor:

  • Nick Shelton, 3,368 votes*
  • David Fish, write -n candidate, 0 votes
  • Unqualified write-ins, 134 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**

 

Niles City Council, Ward 1

  • Georgia Boggs, 418 votes*
  • Justin Flagel, 303 votes

 

Niles City Council, Ward 2

  • Amanda Rose Dunnem, 0 votes
  • Timothy John Rogers, 0 votes
  • Unqualified write-ins, 161 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**

More News

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Fifty years of optimism

Pet of the week

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support