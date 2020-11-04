Berrien County local election results

BERRIEN COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County’s contested 2020 General election races, local to Leader Publications’ coverage areas. Names marked with a * won their race.

School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.

Berrien County Clerk

Sharon Tyler, 46,299 votes*

Gwen Swanigan, 31,658 votes

Berrien County Commissioner, District 1

Dave Vollrath, 4,505 votes*

Kevin Holmes, 1,887 votes

Berrien County Commissioner, District 5

Rayonte Bell, 3,934 votes

Bruce Gorenflo, 3,934 votes

This race was tied as of press time**

Berrien County Commissioner, District 9

Ezra Scott, 4,299 votes*

Rich Eichholz, 3,334 votes

Berrien County Commissioner, District 12

Michael Majerek, 2,912 votes*

Michael Poorman, 2,495 votes

Buchanan Township Clerk

Sheila Reitz, 1,240 votes•

Wendi Lee Heyliger, write-in candidate, 0 votes

Unqualified write-ins, 346 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**

Buchanan City Commission (two open seats):

Patrick Swem, 969 votes*

Larry Money, 883 votes*

Daniel Vigansky, 453 votes

Monroe Lemay, 418 votes

Jeccika Yoder, 268 votes

City of Niles Mayor:

Nick Shelton, 3,368 votes*

David Fish, write -n candidate, 0 votes

Unqualified write-ins, 134 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**

Niles City Council, Ward 1

Georgia Boggs, 418 votes*

Justin Flagel, 303 votes

Niles City Council, Ward 2

Amanda Rose Dunnem, 0 votes

Timothy John Rogers, 0 votes

Unqualified write-ins, 161 votes

The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**