Cass County local election results

CASS COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Cass County’s contested 2020 General election races. Names marked with a * won their race.

School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.

Cass County Drain Commissioner:

Jeff VanBelle, 16,253 votes*

Tony Catanzarite, 8,438 votes

Cass County Commissioner, District 1:

Ryan Layline, 2,338 votes*

Julie Dye, 1,142 votes

Cass County Commissioner, District 2:

Dixie Ann File, 2,362 votes*

Ron McAdam, 869 votes

Cass County Commissioner, District 5:

Robert Benjamin, 2,606 votes*

Dean Hill, 1,186 votes*

Cass County Commissioner, District 6:

Michael Grice, 2,196 votes*

Michael Dimino, 1,181 votes

Cass County Commissioner, District 7:

Jeremiah Jones, 1,650 votes*

Ron Reeves, 1,510 votes

Calvin Township Trustee (two open seats):

Keith Carter, 623 votes*

Rebecca Mitchell, 388 votes*

Timothy Williams, 240 votes

LaGrange Township Trustee (two open seats):

Paul File, 803 votes*

John Juroff, 776 votes*

Priscilla Gatties, 668 votes

Marcellus Township Supervisor:

Edwards Koshar, 842 votes*

Ronald Kish, 342 votes

Marcellus Township Trustee (two open seats):

Matthew Schick, 756 votes*

Donald Hess Jr., 663 votes*

Sarah Porath, 488 votes

Cheyenne Wilmers, 315 votes

Ontwa Township Trustee (four open seats):

Jeff Kozinski, 2,216 votes*

Meryl Christensen, 2,186 votes*

Dawn Bolock, 2,164 votes*

Dan Stutsman, 2,020 votes*

Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, 1,046 votes

Karen Crelling, 1,003 votes

Silver Creek Township Supervisor:

Bill Saunders, 1,152 votes*

Larry Seurynck, 375 votes

Volinia Township Supervisor:

Lawrence Davis, 327 votes*

Chris Brooks, 102 votes

Alex Williams, 95 votes

Jeff Conklinn, 50 votes

Village of Cassopolis Trustee, four-year term (three open seats):

Kimberle Danzy Yeager, 315 votes*

Stefon Luckey, 271 votes*

Frank Williams, 270 votes*

Eugene Wagner, 171 votes

Jim Bronke, 113 votes

Village of Marcellus President:

Christine Sziede, 221 votes*

Ronald Welburn, 171 votes

Village of Marcellus Trustee (two open seats):