Cass County local election results
CASS COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Cass County’s contested 2020 General election races. Names marked with a * won their race.
School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.
Cass County Drain Commissioner:
- Jeff VanBelle, 16,253 votes*
- Tony Catanzarite, 8,438 votes
Cass County Commissioner, District 1:
- Ryan Layline, 2,338 votes*
- Julie Dye, 1,142 votes
Cass County Commissioner, District 2:
- Dixie Ann File, 2,362 votes*
- Ron McAdam, 869 votes
Cass County Commissioner, District 5:
- Robert Benjamin, 2,606 votes*
- Dean Hill, 1,186 votes*
Cass County Commissioner, District 6:
- Michael Grice, 2,196 votes*
- Michael Dimino, 1,181 votes
Cass County Commissioner, District 7:
- Jeremiah Jones, 1,650 votes*
- Ron Reeves, 1,510 votes
Calvin Township Trustee (two open seats):
- Keith Carter, 623 votes*
- Rebecca Mitchell, 388 votes*
- Timothy Williams, 240 votes
LaGrange Township Trustee (two open seats):
- Paul File, 803 votes*
- John Juroff, 776 votes*
- Priscilla Gatties, 668 votes
Marcellus Township Supervisor:
- Edwards Koshar, 842 votes*
- Ronald Kish, 342 votes
Marcellus Township Trustee (two open seats):
- Matthew Schick, 756 votes*
- Donald Hess Jr., 663 votes*
- Sarah Porath, 488 votes
- Cheyenne Wilmers, 315 votes
Ontwa Township Trustee (four open seats):
- Jeff Kozinski, 2,216 votes*
- Meryl Christensen, 2,186 votes*
- Dawn Bolock, 2,164 votes*
- Dan Stutsman, 2,020 votes*
- Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, 1,046 votes
- Karen Crelling, 1,003 votes
Silver Creek Township Supervisor:
- Bill Saunders, 1,152 votes*
- Larry Seurynck, 375 votes
Volinia Township Supervisor:
- Lawrence Davis, 327 votes*
- Chris Brooks, 102 votes
- Alex Williams, 95 votes
- Jeff Conklinn, 50 votes
Village of Cassopolis Trustee, four-year term (three open seats):
- Kimberle Danzy Yeager, 315 votes*
- Stefon Luckey, 271 votes*
- Frank Williams, 270 votes*
- Eugene Wagner, 171 votes
- Jim Bronke, 113 votes
Village of Marcellus President:
- Christine Sziede, 221 votes*
- Ronald Welburn, 171 votes
Village of Marcellus Trustee (two open seats):
- Tony Breseman, 247 votes*
- Ryan Jackson, 210 votes*
- James Thomas, Sr., 147 votes
- Muriel Oswalt, 146 votes
- Michael Nelson, 129 votes