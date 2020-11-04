expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Cass County local election results

By Staff Report

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

CASS COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Cass County’s contested 2020 General election races. Names marked with a * won their race.

School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.

 

Cass County Drain Commissioner:

  • Jeff VanBelle, 16,253 votes*
  • Tony Catanzarite, 8,438 votes

 

Cass County Commissioner, District 1:

  • Ryan Layline, 2,338 votes*
  • Julie Dye, 1,142 votes

 

Cass County Commissioner, District 2:

  • Dixie Ann File, 2,362 votes*
  • Ron McAdam, 869 votes

 

Cass County Commissioner, District 5:

  • Robert Benjamin, 2,606 votes*
  • Dean Hill, 1,186 votes*

 

Cass County Commissioner, District 6:

  • Michael Grice, 2,196 votes*
  • Michael Dimino, 1,181 votes

 

Cass County Commissioner, District 7:

  • Jeremiah Jones, 1,650 votes*
  • Ron Reeves, 1,510 votes

 

Calvin Township Trustee (two open seats):

  • Keith Carter, 623 votes*
  • Rebecca Mitchell, 388 votes*
  • Timothy Williams, 240 votes

 

LaGrange Township Trustee (two open seats):

  • Paul File, 803 votes*
  • John Juroff, 776 votes*
  • Priscilla Gatties, 668 votes

 

Marcellus Township Supervisor:

  • Edwards Koshar, 842 votes*
  • Ronald Kish, 342 votes

 

Marcellus Township Trustee (two open seats):

  • Matthew Schick, 756 votes*
  • Donald Hess Jr., 663 votes*
  • Sarah Porath, 488 votes
  • Cheyenne Wilmers, 315 votes

 

Ontwa Township Trustee (four open seats):

  • Jeff Kozinski, 2,216 votes*
  • Meryl Christensen, 2,186 votes*
  • Dawn Bolock, 2,164 votes*
  • Dan Stutsman, 2,020 votes*
  • Victor Gutierrez-Schultz, 1,046 votes
  • Karen Crelling, 1,003 votes

 

Silver Creek Township Supervisor:

  • Bill Saunders, 1,152 votes*
  • Larry Seurynck, 375 votes

 

Volinia Township Supervisor:

  • Lawrence Davis, 327 votes*
  • Chris Brooks, 102 votes
  • Alex Williams, 95 votes
  • Jeff Conklinn, 50 votes

 

Village of Cassopolis Trustee, four-year term (three open seats):

  • Kimberle Danzy Yeager, 315 votes*
  • Stefon Luckey, 271 votes*
  • Frank Williams, 270 votes*
  • Eugene Wagner, 171 votes
  • Jim Bronke, 113 votes

 

Village of Marcellus President:

  • Christine Sziede, 221 votes*
  • Ronald Welburn, 171 votes

 

Village of Marcellus Trustee (two open seats):

  • Tony Breseman, 247 votes*
  • Ryan Jackson, 210 votes*
  • James Thomas, Sr., 147 votes
  • Muriel Oswalt, 146 votes
  • Michael Nelson, 129 votes

 

More News

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Fifty years of optimism

Pet of the week

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support