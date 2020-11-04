expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union High School will be closed for the remainder of the week, the district announced Wednesday. 

In a letter to parents Friday, Oct. 31, the district announced the school was closing for three days due to the high school’s teaching staff being challenged and reduced in number due to COVID-19 and other causes. 

The school will continue distance learning this week. Initially scheduled to reopen Thursday, Nov. 5, the high school now aims to return to in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 9.

More News

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Fifty years of optimism

Pet of the week

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support