Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union High School will be closed for the remainder of the week, the district announced Wednesday.

In a letter to parents Friday, Oct. 31, the district announced the school was closing for three days due to the high school’s teaching staff being challenged and reduced in number due to COVID-19 and other causes.

The school will continue distance learning this week. Initially scheduled to reopen Thursday, Nov. 5, the high school now aims to return to in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 9.