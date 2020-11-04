Fifty years of optimism

NILES — In March 1973, Soap Box Derby contestants prepared for a race down Third Street in Niles. Contestants Tracy Smiedendorf, Jenny Schwan and Cheryl McLean built their own cars with help in eight weekly clinics at Eastside School prior to the race. Noon Optimist Club of Niles Assistant Race Director Ron Dickeson oversaw the process.

In celebration of the Niles Noon Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary, Leader Publications is sharing a photo from the group’s past each week. (Submitted photo)