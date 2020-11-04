Kevin L. Shelton, of Niles

Kevin L. Shelton, 62, of Niles, passed away at his home with his wife by his side, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Kevin was born on Sept. 18, 1958, to James and Betty (Kasper) Shelton in Niles. He worked for many years at his family’s business, Shelton’s Farm Market, as a shipping supervisor before eventually retiring.

On Aug. 31, 1996, Kevin married the love of his life, Kimberly Shearer, at a ceremony in Niles.

Kevin loved everything sports related. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball with his friends at Thomas Stadium in Niles and was the batting champion at Fireman’s Youth Park with an average over .500. Kevin has collected sports memorabilia and trading cards for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Shelton; son, Kamden Bestle; grandparents, Ethan and Rose Shelton; sister, Patresa “Patt” Shelton; and niece, Lindsey Cloutier.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kim Shelton; sons, James Shelton, of Texas, and James Nichols, of Niles; his father, James “Jimbo” Shelton of Granger; several grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Kathleen) Shelton, of Niles, Kim Shelton, of Niles, and Jon (Lisa) Shelton, of Granger; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Corey) Marrow, Sarah (Jim) Zawacki, Alison (Betsy) Moss, Brandon (Jeni) Hood, Josh (Willow) Hood, Nick (Allison) Shelton, MacKenzie Shelton, Michael Shelton, Katie Riley, Jesse Johnson, Sam Shelton, and Charlie Shelton; his mother-in-law, Shirley Shearer, of Niles, and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan at 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

