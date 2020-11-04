Local school boards elect new members

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Local school board candidates were on the ballot Tuesday. Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties for schools within Leader Publication’s coverage area.

Brandywine Community Schools

With three seats open on the Brandywine Board of Education, Jessica Crouch (2,036 votes), Holly Pomranka (1,719 votes) and Brian Burge (1,413 votes) were elected to the board.

Also running was veteran board member Janis Exner, who earned 1,349 votes.

Buchanan Community Schools

With three seats open on the Buchanan Board of Education, Scott Carlin (2,291 votes), Katie Berry (2,285 votes) and Chris Carlson (1,804 votes) were elected to the board.

Also running were Britney Martin (1,775 votes), Jim DeVlaminck (1,074 votes), Dennis Wentworth (923 votes) and Anne Tews (871 votes).

Cassopolis Public Schools

With three spots open on the Cassopolis Board of Education, Aaron Steensma (1,327 votes), Amanda Smego (1,258 votes) and Scott Ward (875 votes) have been elected to the board.

Kimberly Lee Brown (784 votes), Ruth Andrews (726 votes), Danielle Smith (703 votes), Stacy Gless (682 votes), Donald Williams (540 votes) and Bernie Williamson (486 votes) also ran for seats on the board.

Dowagiac Union Schools

With four spots open on the Dowagiac Board of Education, Ruth Ausra (3,175 votes), Carrie Franz-Freeman (2,697 votes), Ronda Sullivan (2,534 votes) and Tracey Hatcher (2,306 votes) have been elected to the board.

Brent Brewer (2,189 votes) and Craig Schmidt (1,871 votes) also ran in the race.

Edwardsburg Public Schools

With two spots open on the Edwardsburg Board of Education, Natalie Frentz (2,481 votes) and Justin Kimbrell (2,471 votes) were elected to the board.

Jonathan Anderstrom also ran, receiving 2,144 votes.

Niles Community Schools

With three spots open on the Niles Board of Education, Joshua Asmus (4,524 votes), Kathy Moore (4,521 votes), and Kyle Zelmer (4,251 votes) were elected to the board.

Also running was Bren Wright, who earned 3,291 votes.

Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees

With three spots open on the Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees, Mary Jo Tomasini (31,741 votes), Debra Johnson (28,959 votes) and Vicki Burghdoff (23,823 votes) were elected to the board.

Also running were Paul Bergan (21,881 votes), James McGee (17,817 votes) and Phil Oretsky (11,172 votes).

Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees

With three spots open on the Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees, Tracy Hertsel (12,672 votes), Becky Moore (12,040 votes) and Tom Jerdon (10,063 votes) have been elected to the board.

Michelle Bakerson also ran, receiving 7,981 votes.