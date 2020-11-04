expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

By Max Harden

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A familiar face will be joining the Ontwa Township board of trustees next year.

According to election results, outgoing township treasurer Meryl Christensen will be joining Dawn Bolock, Jeff Kozinski and Dan Stutsman on the township’s board of trustees.

Bolock, Kozinski and Stutsman were re-elected for their second terms. Kozinski led all vote-getters with 2,216 votes, Bolock had 2,164 and Stutsman 2,020. Christensen earned 2,184 votes to claim the seat held by outgoing trustee Jerry Duck.

Tina VanBelle won the clerk’s position with 2,523 votes. She was running unopposed.

Also running unopposed was Sharen Leist, who won the treasurer’s position with 2,518 votes. Jerry Marchetti won the supervisor’s position unopposed with a total of 2,502 votes.

Christensen is retiring from her role as treasurer after 17 years at the helm. Her last day is Nov. 20.

“I’ve been very active in the community and still want to be involved,” she said. “After years as a treasurer, I think I can help the community as a trustee.”
Christensen hopes to stay on the police board, a position she is very passionate about.
“I have enjoyed knowing what is going on in the police department,” Christensen said. “The police department, our ambulance service team and our fire department are very important to the township. The police department is a service that we as a community both need and want.”

More News

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Fifty years of optimism

Pet of the week

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support