Pet of the week

Meet Buddy, a senior dog who hails from Save A Stray. Buddy is an 8-year-old Chihuahau with special needs who came to Save A Stray when his owner passed a year ago. He has a heart murmur. He takes medication to control and needs a quieter home to relax and enjoy life. Volunteers said he is OK with older children and cats, and alright with gentle, patient dogs. Most of all, Buddy needs a special person to provide love and vet care to live his best life. For more information, contact a Save A Stray volunteer at (269) 921-0145.