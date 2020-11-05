GALLERY: Edwardsburg, Brandywine volleyball teams win championships

NILES — The first round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament is in the books.

Edwardsburg and Brandywine successfully defending their district championships in Division 2 and Division 3 respectively.

The Eddies needed five sets to defeat rival Niles for its third consecutive championship. Edwardsburg defeated the Vikings 24-26, 25-11, 25-9, 22-25 and 15-7.

The Eddies will travel to Battle Creek on Tuesday for the Division 2 Regional semifinals against Hamilton.

The Bobcats defeated host Watervliet 3-1 to win its third consecutive title. Brandywine beat the Panthers 26-24, 10-25, 25-20 and 25-19.