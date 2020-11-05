expand
November 5, 2020

GALLERY: Edwardsburg, Brandywine volleyball teams win championships

By Scott Novak

Published 11:32 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

NILES — The first round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament is in the books.

Edwardsburg and Brandywine successfully defending their district championships in Division 2 and Division 3 respectively.

The Eddies needed five sets to defeat rival Niles for its third consecutive championship. Edwardsburg defeated the Vikings 24-26,  25-11,  25-9,  22-25 and  15-7.

The Eddies will travel to Battle Creek on Tuesday for the Division 2 Regional semifinals against Hamilton.

The Bobcats defeated host Watervliet 3-1 to win its third consecutive title. Brandywine beat the Panthers 26-24, 10-25, 25-20 and 25-19.

