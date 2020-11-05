Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

BENTON HARBOR —In partnership with Berrien County Animal Control, Honor Credit Union is co-hosting Honor Adoption Days.

The sponsored adoptions will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Friday, Nov. 13, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Berrien County Animal Control shelter in Benton Harbor. For each cat and dog adopted during the duration of the event, Honor will cover the cost of adoption fees.

“I’m a huge animal lover and have had dogs and cats my entire life. While this is my first experience with this event, the thought of so many animals finding their ‘fur-ever’ home is heartwarming. Honor is proud to sponsor pet adoptions and support this event, which assists our local animal shelters in need,” said Georgia Gipson, Honor’s community assistant vice president for the Benton Harbor, St. Joseph and Stevensville area.

The adoption days will be hosted at Berrien County Animal Control, located at 1400 S Euclid Ave. in Benton Harbor. During the event, Honor Credit Union will donate $75 for cats and up to $100 for dog adoptions. This amount covers spay or neuter, rabies, microchip and other essential vaccinations. Additional costs, such as licensing fees and carriers, will be paid by the adopter.

For payment information and adoption requirements and guidelines, contact Berrien County Animal Control at (269) 927-5648.

Berrien County Animal Control and Honor Credit Union will be implementing COVID-19 guidelines. and masks will be required for anyone attending.