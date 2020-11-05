Online seminar to discuss quality of life services

ST. JOSEPH – Community members are invited to join Caring Circle medical director, Jason Beckrow, for a free, online seminar titled “Living better with a serious illness.”

The seminar will be hosted virtually from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Participants will be emailed a link on how to join and can ask questions during the event.

During the seminar, Beckrow will discuss the advantages of quality of life services and the value they bring people with serious or advancing illness as well as their caregivers. Participants will also learn how beginning palliative care earlier can assist individuals in achieving what matters most to them.

“Improving quality of life for someone with an advanced disease can ease stress, anxiety, and depression for family caregivers,” Beckrow said. “If you assist in the daily tasks and decisions involving a loved one faced with a life-threatening illness, there are local resources to help.”

A valid email address is required to register. For more information, or to register, call (269) 927-5361 or visit caring-circle.org/seriousillness.