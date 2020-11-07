expand
November 7, 2020

Catherine E. White, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 9:25 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

July 10, 1926 — Nov. 3, 2020

Catherine Elizabeth White, 94, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020.

Her life began July 10, 1926, in Parma, Missouri, one of eight children. She married Ralph Eugene White July 19, 1944, in Charleston, Missouri. After 37 years of marriage, he preceded her in death.

Catherine was a military wife who served as a caregiver and nurse to many. She loved sewing, playing the piano and making quilts. As a devout Christian, she touched the hearts of many. Everyone who met her fell in love with her. Catherine was the best cook on earth!

Catherine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Fitts-Spencer, of Edwardsburg; three sons, Dennis White, of South Bend, Michael (Jennifer) White, of Elkhart, Roger White, of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Candace Webster; one son, Stephan White; three sisters and four brothers.

Family and friends will gather from 11a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, when we will process to Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg for a Graveside service at 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

