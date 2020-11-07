Dale R. Gleason, of Cassopolis

Oct. 19, 1936 — Nov. 4, 2020

Dale Richard “Speed” Gleason, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Oct. 19, 1936, in Calvin Township, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to Clare and Vesta Gleason. He married Nancy Bowman June 11, 1960, in Cassopolis.

Speed was a dedicated father and husband. He was a truck driver, farmer and construction worker. He enjoyed mowing his lawn and could operate heavy machinery. He loved to joke around and have fun with everyone.

Speed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Gleason, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Debbie (Wayde Harding) Gleason, of Cassopolis; two sons, David (Cynthia) Gleason, of Cassopolis, Dan (Sara) Gleason, of Niles; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlene (Wallace) Swartz, of Cassopolis; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sandy) Bowman, of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joann Squires; two brothers, Robert Gleason and James Gleason.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.