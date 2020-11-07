expand
November 7, 2020

Doilene Jackson, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:25 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

May 5, 1940 — Nov. 1, 2020

Doilene Jackson, 80, of Niles, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Nov. 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Doilene was born in Truman, Arkansas, to the late John M. and Jessie E. (Groves) Thomas.

On June 4, 1977, Doilene wed the love of her life, Walter J. Jackson, at a ceremony in Rochester, Indiana. Doilene worked for Industrial Coil for more than 20 years and for the Niles Precision Company for 10 years. Doilene enjoyed crocheting, knitting and time spent with her outdoor flowers.

In 1990, Doilene gave her life to Christ and has followed him until the time she could be with him. She loved reading her bible and was a faithful member of Liberty Chapel in Dowagiac.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as nine siblings.

Doilene is survived by her loving husband, Walter Jackson, of Niles; sisters, Fay Ann (Alton) Mitchell, of Princeton, Kentucky, and Janet (Jerry) Beaird, of Rochester, Indiana; and a brother, Johnny (Sandy) Thomas, of Rochester, Indiana; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home.

An interment followed at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends are welcome to view the funeral at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doilene’s memory to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Doilene was passionate about supporting, her sister, Janet’s fight for breast cancer.

Photos, condolences and memories may be shared wither family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Doilene’s family is being cared for by the staff of Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

