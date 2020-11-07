expand
November 7, 2020

Doris Ludwig, of Buchanan

By Submitted

Published 9:26 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

March 23, 1945 — Oct. 8, 2020

Doris Sue Ludwig, 75, of Buchanan, quietly left us on Oct. 8, 2020, while under hospice care in Niles.

Doris is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Godfrey (Opal) Rusch. Doris was born in Berrien Center on March 23, 1945.

Doris enjoyed spending time outdoors, vacationing in the Upper Peninsula and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Doris was proceeded in death by her parents, Godfrey and Opal Rusch; husband, Archie Ludwig; and brothers, Larry Rusch and Roger Rusch.

Doris’s life will live on through the lives and memories of her brother, Denny (Joyce) Rusch; children, Joey (Nicole) Ludwig, Brian (Shannon) Wiatrolik, Shelley Wiatrolik, Stacy (Larry) Wiatrolik and Jessica (John) Ludwig-Bennett; as well as her grandchildren, Jennifer Wiatrolik, Jessica Wiatrolik, Chase Ziegler, Alexis Ludwig, Alex DeGraff, Zane DeGraff, James Wiatrolik, Raina Wiatrolik and Luke Wiatrolik.

A small memorial was at the residence of the late Mr. and Mrs. Archie (Doris) Ludwig, amongst family members, celebrating Doris’s life and sharing memories.

