November 7, 2020

MACGREGOR: The holidays are right around the corner

By Submitted

Published 9:07 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

The holidays are edging closer, which is wonderful, yet a little sad, too.

Some of our family we can see, others we cannot. The important thing is to stay safe! Wear your mask in public. Wash your hands often, and don’t forget to check on your neighbors. Many people are depressed during this time, and it will only get worse in the winter.

I have noticed throughout the year that those retail businesses continuing to do well are doing a lot of advertising on Facebook. If you can get your product on Facebook, show some prices, and offer curbside service (as our numbers get worse) you should be able to get through this. Obviously, if you have your own website that helps as well. I wish I could volunteer at every business as free help. Unfortunately, I may not be the help you need. I may not be the right one to tell someone they need three-fourth-inch plywood or that this type of cupboard works the best in this situation. And obviously I have already forgotten how hard it was to get wood of any kind.  We all need to help each other, and we will get through.

I know there are a lot of buy one get one gift cards still floating around. We are looking forward to those starting to come in again. You can use them at any chamber member. Check out our website for specific members!

Remember you can order from your favorite restaurant and take it home. It can be a restaurant in town, or outside of town. Check their Facebook page before calling.

I hope you all have a wonderful, fun filled Thanksgiving! Take a moment and be thankful for what you have, and for who is at your table.

Please treat people with respect. Please stop bullying and if you are angry after the elections, get involved (and I don’t mean by putting it on Facebook). This country needs all of you. It would do a world of good for you to become involved. Just know, to make real change, you have to want it deep in your soul.

Kim MacGregor is the president of the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at kim.macgregor@edwardjones.com.

