Shirley Harasewicz, of Bridgman

Sept. 19, 1928 — Oct. 30, 2020

Shirley Harasewicz, 92, of Bridgman, passed away at West Woods of Bridgman on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Shirley was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to the late Harry and Mabel (Rickard) Huffman in Niles. She graduated from Eau Claire High School and later worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. On Sept. 11, 1951, Shirley wed Leo Harasewicz and together they raised their three children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Huffman; and her husband, Leo Harasewicz.

Shirley is survived by her children, Ronald (Sharon) Harasewicz, of Walkerton, Indiana, Rick (Dana) Harasewicz, of Australia, and Nancy (Jack) Ruess, of The Villages, Florida; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes she has been cremated and will be interred next to her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.