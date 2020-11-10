expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Brunelle, Westbeld garner preseason ACC honors

By Submitted

Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the women’s basketball season inching closer, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its preseason awards on Tuesday morning.

Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle landed on the Blue-Ribbon Panel’s Preseason All-ACC list, while freshman Maddy Westbeld was a consensus pick for the ACC Newcomer Watch List.

Brunelle was a 2020 ACC All-Freshman Team selection. She finished last season with 23 games in double figures, including six of 20-plus points, to go along with her two double-doubles. Brunelle started in all 31 games and led all ACC freshmen in scoring with her 13.9 points per game. In fact, Brunelle finished the season strong, averaging 18.6 points per game, on 45.2 percent shooting, over the last five games.

Over the last 17 games of the season, Brunelle found her stroke from beyond the arc, connecting on 45-of-118 (.381). All-in-all, her 58 made three-pointers ranked second all-time for a Notre Dame freshman behind Alicia Ratay’s 73.

Meanwhile, Westbeld spearheaded a five-woman freshmen class that ranked third in the country, which tied former coach Muffet McGraw’s highest-rated class of her career. Ranked No. 23 overall, Westbeld brought a lot of prep accolades along with her to campus: 2020 Gatorade Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year, McDonald’s All-American, Naismith National High School All-American and OPSWA Division I Player of the Year.

As a senior, Westbeld led Fairmont High to a 25-3 record and a regional finals appearance in the OHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. She led her team in scoring (18.0), rebounds (11.2), assists (3.6), steals (2.8) and blocks (2.3).

Below you can find the complete results of the head coaches’ and blue-ribbon panel’s preseason ACC picks:

Head Coaches and Blue-Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
• Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G

 

Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team
• Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College
• Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (12, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C
• Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State So., G,
• Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (3, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G
• Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G
• Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C
• Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G
• Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List
• Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G
• Kianna Smith, Louisville, Jr., G
• Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G
• Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F
• Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

 

Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
• Louisville (13, first-place votes) – 223
• NC State (2, first-place votes) – 210
• Syracuse – 193
• North Carolina – 157
• Georgia Tech – 146
• Notre Dame – 138
• Virginia Tech – 125
• Florida State – 124
• Boston College – 120
• Miami – 99
• Duke – 74
• Wake Forest – 73
• Clemson – 56
• Pittsburgh – 37
• Virginia – 25

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)
• Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College (3, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (40, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C
• Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (11, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame, So., F
• Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G
• Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G (3, Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
• Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C
• Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G
• Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
• Tiana England, Florida State, Gr., G
• Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G
• Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G
• Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F
• Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)
• Louisville (45, first-place votes) – 840 points
• NC State (10, first-place votes) – 797 points
• Syracuse (2, first-place votes) – 724 points
• Notre Dame – 555 points
• North Carolina – 547 points
• Florida State – 516 points
• Virginia Tech – 482 points
• Boston College – 468 points
• Georgia Tech – 452 points
• Duke – 385 points
• Miami – 359 points
• Wake Forest – 258 points
• Clemson – 183 points
• Virginia – 149 points
• Pitt – 125 points

 

More News

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority

Brandywine falls to Kalamazoo Christian 3-1 in D3 regional semifinals

Fifty years of optimism

Marshall Shoppe hosts ninth annual VIP event

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority

Lifestyles

Fifty years of optimism

Dowagiac

Marshall Shoppe hosts ninth annual VIP event

Berrien County

Nearly 40 colleges, universities to participate in Lake Michigan College’s Virtual College Fair

Buchanan

Berrien County 4-H members receive scholarships

Buchanan

Buchanan names new mayor

Cass County

Indiana woman sustains minor injuries in Mason Township crash

Cass County

Marcellus man injured in Volinia Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes alley vacation

Breaking News

Buchanan schools move to remote learning through Dec. 4

News

Provisional marijuana processing license, telecommuting policy approved

News

Millages, resort ordinance updated at Niles Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit to host adoption event

News

Salvation Army cancels annual Thanksgiving meal

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department shifts priority in COVID-19 case investigations

Cass County

Roundabout slated for Gumwood, Redfield

Business

La Perla Supermarket gearing up to serve Sister Lakes

News

Drive and Shine opens Niles location

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Battle Creek VA hospital

Berrien County

U-pick, U-cut and other agri-tourism operations reminded of required COVID safety measures for fall, winter

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation board adds two new members

Berrien County

Niles Courthouse reopens