GALLERY: Regional volleyball semifinals

BATTLE CREEK — The third time was the charm for the Edwardsburg volleyball team as it finally got past Hamilton in the Division 2 Regional semifinals at Harper Creek High School Tuesday night.

The Eddies swept the No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 to advance to Thursday’s regional title game against host Harper Creek. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

At Bridgman, the Brandywine volleyball season came to an end as Kalamazoo Christian defeated the Bobcats 3-1 in the Division 3 Regional semifinals.