Marshall Shoppe hosts ninth annual VIP event

DOWAGIAC — On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Marshall Shoppe hosted its ninth annual VIP event supporting breast cancer services. Each customer was asked to make a $10 donation to the Tree of Love campaign, which provides mammogram services at Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, in exchange for a 20 percent discount on merchandise. Shop owner Cathy Franz said that in spite of COVID-19, this was one of her best events. She said it was well attended and social distancing was observed well. During the event, more than 100 people donated to the Tree of Love.

“We are so appreciative of Cathy and her staff at The Marshall Shoppe. She not only helps to provide important donations needed to support breast cancer services to those in need right here in Cass County, but helps to raise an awareness of the Tree of Love program as well,” said Beth Cripe, of Ascension Borgess Lee. “The Marshall Shoppe has been a great partner of Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital for many years.” (Submitted photo)