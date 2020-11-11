Nearly 40 colleges, universities to participate in Lake Michigan College’s Virtual College Fair

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has invited nearly 40 colleges and universities from throughout the Midwest to participate in its Virtual College Fair.

This free event, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, is designed to answer questions for high school students and their parents, adult students who are thinking of attending or returning to college, and students interested in transferring to another institution.

“Researching and visiting prospective colleges and universities even without a pandemic can be a time-consuming process,” said LMC’s Director of Admissions and Recruitment Jeremy Schaeffer. “This year has been extra challenging for students who couldn’t make college visits or meet in-person with admissions staff. We wanted to make it just a little easier by bringing these colleges and universities to them.”

Representatives from each institution will provide brief presentations during four virtual sessions. The evening will conclude with a final Q&A session where students can ask representatives specific questions that may not have been covered in their presentations.

In addition to LMC, participating colleges and universities include Adrian College; Albion College; Alma College; Aquinas College; Baker College/Culinary Institute of Michigan/Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan; Calvin University; Cleary University; College for Creative Studies; Davenport University; Eastern Michigan University; Ferris State University; Franklin College; Grand Valley State University; Great Lakes Maritime Academy; Indiana Wesleyan University; Kalamazoo College; Kalamazoo Valley Community College; Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University; Kettering University; Kuyper College; Lake Superior State University; Lawrence Technological University; Loyola University Chicago; Madonna University ; Michigan State University; Northern Michigan University; Northwestern Michigan College; Northwood University; Oakland University; Olivet College; Rochester University; Saginaw Valley State University; Southwestern Michigan College; Spring Arbor University; University of Detroit; Mercy University of Michigan-Flint; Walsh College; and Western Michigan University.

To sign-up, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/virtualfair. For questions or more information, call (269) 927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.