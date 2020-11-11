expand
November 11, 2020

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

NILES — A gas station clerk was injured during a robbery early this morning.

The Niles Police Department was dispatched to the Admiral Gas Station at 640 Chicago Road at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday morning after the incident took place.

Niles Police Department Capt. Kevin Kosten reported that an Admiral Gas Station store clerk was robbed while working early Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing in identifying the two suspects involved.

“One of the suspects approached and assaulted the clerk before stealing money from the drawer,” Kosten said. “After a short conversation between one of the suspects and the clerk, the suspect stole some merchandise.”

According to the report released by the Niles Police Department, the clerk received minor injuries.

Both suspects reportedly left the store with an undetermined amount of money and merchandise.

Kosten said no weapons were observed during the incident.

The Niles Police Department released a video clip of security footage showing the two suspects. Kosten said the Niles Police Department is eager to identify these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niles Police Department at (269) 683-1313.

 

 

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

