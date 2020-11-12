expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

By Submitted

Published 4:22 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Before snow begins to blanket the ground, Edwardsburg residents will have a chance to learn about Christmas traditions from across the globe.

Christmas traditions around the world will be the focus of this year’s Christmas display at the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum. The exhibit opened Tuesday.

From ornaments to lace, from nesting dolls to crystal, from angels to sweaters, and from clocks and teddy bears to china, cow bells and silk scarves, a display of items from at least 17 countries, including the U.S., will grace the museum galleries. Included will be the museum’s centerpiece, a lighted tree in the main gallery.

Organized, collected and developed by Judy Montgomery, Laura Jamrog and Museum Chairperson Sally Dalrymple, ornaments alone will be featured from the Czech Republic, Portugal, Mexico, St. Martens, Aruba, Poland and the U.S. Bears are from Harrods of London, including a tiny Beanie Baby bear. A Waterford Crystal Angel and a Belleek Angel will be featured from Ireland, along with an angel from Nuremburg, lace from Rothenberg and china from Hungary and Japan. Objects from Russia include nesting dolls and a pecking toy.

The exhibits will include descriptive pieces of Christmas traditions in the individual countries. Community residents have loaned items for the display.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will close for the season on Dec. 13 and re-open in mid-May, 2021.

More News

GALLERY: MHSAA District championship highlights

Edwardsburg blanks Paw Paw for district title

Daily Data: Saturday, Nov. 14

Eddies end 28-year drought

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns more about worldwide religious, ethnic persecution

Berrien County

Berrien County closes public access to county buildings due to COVID-19

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges

Berrien County

Amid rising case numbers, health department urges community to take precautions against COVID-19

News

Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

Cass County

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

Business

Retreat-like settings, restaurant to come to The Morris Estate

Cassopolis

Lewis Cass ISD programs receive recognition

Business

Dowagiac businesses look forward to Christmas open house weekend

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office takes on No Shave November

News

Veterans Day marked in Niles by American Legion Post 26

Dowagiac

Local Fitstop24 donates exercise equipment to Dowagiac Fire Department

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College to host virtual international week

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closes records lobbies to public

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools receive No Kid Hungry grant

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Veterans Day presentation

Giving

Community business owners help local man repair home before brain surgery

Cass County

Driver sent to hospital after crashing into Comcast van

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority