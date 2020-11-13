expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — New leadership has come to the Cass County Mental Health Foundation.

The Cass County Mental Health Foundation was formed in the early 1990s to provide adequate facilities for mental health and substance abuse services in Cass County and to provide some financial support for such services.  The Foundation currently owns two large buildings that are occupied by Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Services and three group homes that are used by Living Alternatives for Developmental Disabilities.

Up to now, the business of the foundation has been handled entirely by volunteers. However, the foundation board members decided it was now time to employ a part-time executive director, officials said.

John Mahan was chosen as the executive director. He has been involved in the financial affairs of mental health and substance abuse services in the County for many years. Mahan served as the chief financial officer of Woodlands for 16 years. He has also been a consultant to the foundation for more than 11 years.

More News

GALLERY: MHSAA District championship highlights

Edwardsburg blanks Paw Paw for district title

Daily Data: Saturday, Nov. 14

Eddies end 28-year drought

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns more about worldwide religious, ethnic persecution

Berrien County

Berrien County closes public access to county buildings due to COVID-19

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges

Berrien County

Amid rising case numbers, health department urges community to take precautions against COVID-19

News

Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

Cass County

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

Business

Retreat-like settings, restaurant to come to The Morris Estate

Cassopolis

Lewis Cass ISD programs receive recognition

Business

Dowagiac businesses look forward to Christmas open house weekend

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office takes on No Shave November

News

Veterans Day marked in Niles by American Legion Post 26

Dowagiac

Local Fitstop24 donates exercise equipment to Dowagiac Fire Department

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College to host virtual international week

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closes records lobbies to public

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools receive No Kid Hungry grant

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Veterans Day presentation

Giving

Community business owners help local man repair home before brain surgery

Cass County

Driver sent to hospital after crashing into Comcast van

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority