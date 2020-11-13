expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Katherine “Katie” L. Bennett, of Chicago

By Submitted

Published 1:56 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Katherine “Katie” L. Bennett, 64, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1956, in Chicago, to Stephen and Barbara (Covert) Lobdell, both of whom preceded her in death.

Katie was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was a true matriarch. Katie was a confidant to many and truly beloved by her family and friends.

Katherine
L. Bennett

She was known for her welcoming and loving spirit. She enjoyed hosting her family at Diamond Lake all summer, making everyone feel comfortable and welcome, as she connected with her loved ones. Katie was one of a kind, authentic and nonjudgmental and full of wisdom and care for those who were blessed to be close to her.

Katie was raised in South Bend, attending Stanley Clark School, John Adams High School and St. Mary’s High School. She later attended Piedmont Nursing School, but completed her degree at Denver University.

She was living in South Bend when she met Frederic “Fred” Bennett — her loving husband of 41 years, who survives. She enjoyed the many adventures in their life, as she and Fred traveled across the U.S. from East Coast to West Coast, finally settling in Colorado.

Katie loved her family, granddaughters and her dogs. She enjoyed antiquing with her mother-in-law, raising puppies, gardening, fishing and being in nature, whether it was the mountains of Colorado or working her summer gardens at Diamond Lake.

In addition to her beloved husband, Katie is survived by her son, Shane (Leslie) Bennett, of Colorado; six beautiful granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jada, Hayden, Bostyn, Blake and Blair; great-granddaughter, Story King Kauffman; and brother, Michael, T. Lobdell, of Colorado.

A celebration of Katie’s life will be at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home — Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

More News

GALLERY: MHSAA District championship highlights

Edwardsburg blanks Paw Paw for district title

Daily Data: Saturday, Nov. 14

Eddies end 28-year drought

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns more about worldwide religious, ethnic persecution

Berrien County

Berrien County closes public access to county buildings due to COVID-19

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges

Berrien County

Amid rising case numbers, health department urges community to take precautions against COVID-19

News

Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

Cass County

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

Business

Retreat-like settings, restaurant to come to The Morris Estate

Cassopolis

Lewis Cass ISD programs receive recognition

Business

Dowagiac businesses look forward to Christmas open house weekend

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office takes on No Shave November

News

Veterans Day marked in Niles by American Legion Post 26

Dowagiac

Local Fitstop24 donates exercise equipment to Dowagiac Fire Department

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College to host virtual international week

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closes records lobbies to public

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools receive No Kid Hungry grant

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Veterans Day presentation

Giving

Community business owners help local man repair home before brain surgery

Cass County

Driver sent to hospital after crashing into Comcast van

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority