November 14, 2020

Yvonne Teresa Lawson, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 1:55 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Yvonne Teresa Lawson, 89, of Cassopolis, departed this life peacefully early Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020.

Her life began Sept. 16, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, one of 13 children born to Joseph Sr. and Beulah Broussard. She married James Walter Lawson in 1953 in Buchanan. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Yvonne Teresa Lawson

Yvonne was often described as a person who was always there for those who needed her. She was a giving person, fun-loving, a good friend and a devoted parishioner. Yvonne was the co-creator of Diet Dolls. She served as a foster parent to children in need. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, traveling and music.

Yvonne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory two daughters, Jamie Young of Peachtree City, Georgia, Ronda (Tommy) Garrett, of Brentwood, California; three sons, Stephen (Janet) Lawson, of Cassopolis, Perry Lawson, of Peachtree City, Georgia, Gerard (Michelle) Lawson, of Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren, Corey Lawson, Erica Lawson, Rhonda Parker, Brandi Young, Toya Young, Kenslea Young, Haley Young, Grant “Shelby” Lawson, Amber Lawson, Brandon Lawson, Chance Lawson, Kyle Nash, Tyler Nash, Andrew Nash; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jestina Ventress; twin brothers, Ronald (Sharon) Broussard, Donald (JoAnn) Broussard; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Shelby Lawson, Martin Lawson; six sisters, Emma Broussard, Mary Broussard, Betty Jean Broussard, Hazel Rockett, Helen Broussard, Earline Todd; and three brothers, Walter Broussard, David Broussard and Joseph Broussard Jr.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Ms. Lawson will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, James Lawson, in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Yvonne be made to her church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks R., Peachtree City, GA 30269.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

