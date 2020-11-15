Boil water advisory in place for parts of Cass County

CASS COUNTY — A boil water advisory is currently in place for parts of Cass County.

The advisory was issued Saturday by Keith Moss, operator-in-charge of the Cass County Water System, due to coliform bacteria found in a sample of area water supply.

Penn and Volinia townships are the only areas affected by the advisory.

Until further notice, residents and businesses should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water should be boiled for one minute and then be allowed to cool before use.