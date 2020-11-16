Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

NILES — The Michigan State Police Niles post is working with Mosaic’s Wonderland Toy Store, Helping Hands of Cass County, Red Bud Area Ministries, Walmart and Meijer stores with the collection of toys, gift cards and food for those less fortunate.

The theme for this event will be “Stuff a Blue Goose” for the holidays. The “Blue Goose” is a MSP patrol vehicle and has been referred to as such for decades. A “Blue Goose” will be stationed outside Walmart at 2107 S. 11th St. in Niles, and Meijer at 5019 Red Arrow Hwy in Stevensville, on Saturday, Dec. 5. Troopers will volunteer their time to collect donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Our collective goal is to gather as many items as possible during this four-hour period,” said trooper Holly Higgs. “The donations stay local and help those families in need within our communities. … This annual event provides parents the dignity and joy associated with the ability to buy gifts for their children.”

All the items gathered will be given to Mosaic Wonderland Toy Store, Redbud Area Ministries and Helping Hands of Cass County. Mosaic Wonderland Toy Store needs toys for children of all ages and gift cards (Meijer, Walmart, Best Buy or Kohls) valuing $50 or less for teenagers. Redbud Area Ministries and Helping Hands of Cass County need nonperishable food. The Mosaic Wonderland Toy Store is a special Christmas shopping experience for families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts for their children.

This is the seventh year the MSP Niles post will be hosting this event.

If area residents cannot attend the scheduled event, donations are being collected at the MSP Niles Post.

“If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us,” Higgs said. “Thank you for supporting this great community event, and a special thank you to Walmart and Meijer for their assistance.”