Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing face-to-face instruction at the Primary, Eagle Lake and Intermediate buildings starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The change to remote instruction is due to the number of ill staff members, and lack of substitute teachers at these buildings, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll.

“We are announcing this instructional change today so families have time to arrange for childcare,” Knoll said.

These three buildings will be changing to remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4.

“Please note that Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, is Thanksgiving break,” Knoll said.

Face-to-face instruction will resume for K-8 buildings on Monday, Dec. 7, after evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district. The decision has been made to extend the middle school closure for an additional week.

District officials asked families to be aware of the following: