November 17, 2020

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

By Staff Report

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing face-to-face instruction at the Primary, Eagle Lake and Intermediate buildings starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The change to remote instruction is due to the number of ill staff members, and lack of substitute teachers at these buildings, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll.

“We are announcing this instructional change today so families have time to arrange for childcare,” Knoll said.

These three buildings will be changing to remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4.

“Please note that Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, is Thanksgiving break,” Knoll said.

Face-to-face instruction will resume for K-8 buildings on Monday, Dec. 7, after evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district.  The decision has been made to extend the middle school closure for an additional week.

District officials asked families to be aware of the following:

  • Remote instruction is nnot optional for those students attending the Primary, Eagle Lake and Intermediate Schools. Daily assignments and requirements will be posted for each class.
  • Those families who chose the virtual option at the beginning of the school year are not affected by the closures. Virtual labs in the school buildings are not permitted at this time.
  • Extra-curricular activities are on hold (i.e., athletics, play practice, etc.).
  • Contact building principals for specific questions about particular programs.
  • Contact classroom teachers for questions about classes and assignments.
  • K-5 families should be prepared for potential closures before the Monday closure.
  • Families and employees with quarantine orders and positive tests results should continue to inform the district during this closure.

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

