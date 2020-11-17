Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY — Two arrests, one on charges of first-degree murder, have been made in connection to a suspect fleeing from a Berrien County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended in Niles on Friday morning.

Niles City Police responded to a call, according to Niles City Police Dispatch, at 9:48 a.m. Friday regarding the pursuit of the suspect fleeing the BCSO in a vehicle. The vehicle chase ended in Niles, when the suspect vehicle crashed near St. Mary’s Church. The vehicle inhabitants then fled on foot, but were later captured by police.

According to Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sepic, two suspects wanted in connection with the incident have been arrested. Both suspects are being held at the Berrien County Jail.

Calvin T. Williams, 18, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged locally in Berrien County with two counts of resisting and obstruction a police officer. He has not yet been arraigned. His local charges are set at $12,500 bond, with a pre-exam conference on Nov. 25 and preliminary exam set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

According to Sepic, Williams has a date of Dec. 16 set for a fugitive hearing on his “hold” out of Illinois for first-degree murder. The charge of first-degree murder holds a bond in Illinois of $1 million.

The second suspect arrested and held locally in Berrien County is Whitfield Harris, 19, of Chicago. In Berrien County, Harris was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstruction of a police officer and breaking and entering a building. According to Sepic, he has not been arraigned on those charges, but has bond set locally at $7,500, with a pre-exam conference of Nov. 25 and preliminary exam hearing of Dec. 1.

Harris waived extradition to Illinois on a charge of escape from tether, and will be available for Illinois authorities to pick up when his charges in Berrien County are complete.