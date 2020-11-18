Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An area man is in custody following an investigation by Cass County detectives Tuesday.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday CCDET detectives, in conjunction with the Cass County felony detectives, conducted an investigation on the 24000 block of Hospital Street in Jefferson Township.

Upon further investigation, detectives made contact with three individuals located at the address. During the search of the residence, detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia along with several items of stolen property.

Also through the investigation, detectives also located a stolen motor vehicle on the premises.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.