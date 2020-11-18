expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

By Staff Report

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND — A Niles man missing since mid-October has been found, according to reports from close friends and family on social media.

Wednesday morning, South Bend Police reported that a body was found in the St. Joseph River, near the 200 block of Marion Street in South Bend. Though St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann referred to the body as “John Doe” originally, family and friends of Garrett Gilpin confirmed on social media that the body found in the river was indeed Gilpin.

Gilpin, 32, has been missing since Oct. 17 and was last seen near Burger King in downtown South Bend. Police reported that Gilpin may have been spotted in surveillance footage on Michigan Street Oct. 26, but never located him.

South Bend Police said the metro homicide unit has taken over the case.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as available.

 

More News

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Numbers game: MHSAA puts plan in place to restart sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates

Cass County

Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

Education

Niles High School prepares to cease in-person instruction for three weeks

News

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School cancels choir concert

Berrien County

Area bars, restaurants prepare for second dine-in closure

Dowagiac

SMC unveils updated designs for mascot

News

Niles Township votes yes to add resort amendment

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools to move all students to remote learning through the end of the year

Buchanan

Buchanan schools adjust to remote learning