Judy Smallwood, of Niles

Nov. 11, 1942 — Nov. 11, 2020

Judy Kay Smallwood, 78, of Niles, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 11, 2020.

Judy was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Niles, to the late Edward and Betty Loos.

On May 12, 1962, she married Ralph L. Smallwood at a ceremony in Niles. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.

Judy was employed by the Cass County Road Commission for 12 years and was honored as Employee of the Year in 1997. She was well respected and appreciated by everyone for both her sincere interest in the lives of fellow employees and proficiency in her work.

Judy’s heart for serving the Lord and genuine love for others was a thread that was woven all throughout her life. She was a board certified Biblical counselor and professional life coach which she used, along with her God given gifts, as director of counseling at Berrien Center Bible Church for 14 years. Because of her deep abiding love and personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she was able to point others in the direction of God’s redemption and restoration in the lives of so many.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Smallwood; children, Jeffrey (Sylvia) Smallwood, of South Bend, and Steven (Sandy) Smallwood, of Taylors, South Carolina, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” (Proverbs 31:28).

In keeping with Judy’s wishes, her family will remember her privately.

Memories and condolences may be share with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

