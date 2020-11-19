Maryland game with Michigan State canceled due to COVID

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State. The game will not be rescheduled.

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Beginning Nov. 12, Maryland Athletics also conducted additional daily PCR testing. Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8 percent. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

Head Coach Michael Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and is isolating at home. For reasons of medical privacy, Maryland Athletics will not be identifying any other affected student-athletes or staff.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”