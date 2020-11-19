expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Pictured is a seller from a previous event. This year, the Art Extravaganza is going virtual.

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

By Max Harden

Published 10:04 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Art Extravaganza is going virtual.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual art show will begin Saturday, Nov. 28 on Facebook and last through the holiday season.

Hosted by the Pokagon Potawatomi Tribal Art Review Committee, the show will allow tribal artists to showcase and sell their art on the Pokagon Virtual Art Extravaganza Facebook page, which will be open to the public for all to see and purchase Nov. 28. A wide range of art will be featured for sale, including pottery, jewelry, beading, wood-burning, basketry and more.

Participating artists must be a member of a state or federally recognized tribe or be the spouse of a recognized tribe member.

“The artists look forward to it because it is a lucrative sale,” said Angela Rice, chair of the Pokagon Potawatomi Tribal Art Review Committee. “We decided that we still wanted to host it this year, and came up with a virtual show. We usually have around two dozen artists participate. We’re hoping for more this year.”

According to Rice, the immediate response to a virtual show was a positive one.

“People are happy to have an outlet,” she said. “Everything has been canceled this year, so people are excited to take part. Ever since I announced we were doing a virtual show, my phone has blown up with emails. We’re hopeful that this is going to be a big deal.”

According to Rice, the art show is typically held at either the Pokagon Band Community Center, 27043 Potawatomi Trail, Dowagiac, or at Dowagiac Middle School, 57072 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac.

“When it’s held at the community center, we would see a lot of community citizens,” Rice said. “When at the middle school, we would see anywhere between 100 and 200 people during the four hours the show was taking place. It was gaining momentum as the years went on.”

Rice hopes the virtual nature of this year’s show leads to an increase in visibility for the artists.

“Hopefully this will give them a much wider reach,” Rice said. “They can share and exchange their Facebook pages, art pages, websites, and much more. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

More News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates

Cass County

Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning