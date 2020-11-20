expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 8:11 am Friday, November 20, 2020

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed in a car accident Thursday in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that around 7 a.m. Thursday, his office was called to a traffic crash at the intersection of US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that Anne Lowry, 39, of Constantine, was westbound on US-12 when she collided with Edward Nienow, 68, of Union, who was walking across the street.

Nienow succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene.

Lowry was wearing her safety belt, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time, according to deputies.

This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were SEPSA Fire and Ambulance.

More News

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates

Cass County

Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One