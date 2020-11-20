Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed in a car accident Thursday in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that around 7 a.m. Thursday, his office was called to a traffic crash at the intersection of US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that Anne Lowry, 39, of Constantine, was westbound on US-12 when she collided with Edward Nienow, 68, of Union, who was walking across the street.

Nienow succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene.

Lowry was wearing her safety belt, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time, according to deputies.

This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were SEPSA Fire and Ambulance.