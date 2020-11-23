expand
November 23, 2020

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

By Submitted

Published 2:23 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

THREE OAKS — From Columbia Falls, Minnesota to Three Oaks, Michigan, volunteers have been fundraising, beginning Oct. 26, to ensure that all veterans at Fort Custer National Cemetery are honored this December.

The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution is working to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in southern Michigan are honored this December on the National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony will be hosted simultaneously across the country at more than 2,100 participating locations on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The goal is to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and ensure no one is forgotten.

Locally, the Rebecca Dewey Chapter is funding to sponsor wreaths needed to honor every veteran at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15. The chapter is not only raising money to put wreaths on veterans’ graves, but a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Blue Star Mothers group and a local veterans’ group. The group will be collecting funds up to December 15th.

National Wreath Across America Day is a free, non-political event open to all people. It is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded to continue to and expend the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December in Arlington, as well as at more than 1,400 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedom we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcestor, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the Rebecca Dewey Chapter, NS-DAR, of Three Oaks, Michigan, for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

For more information on how to donate, contact Sandy Wilhoit, Rebecca Dewey NS-DAR, at sswilhoit@aol.com.

