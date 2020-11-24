expand
November 25, 2020

Two involved in Edwardsburg drug bust arraigned on charges

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Two individuals involved in an Edwardsburg search that resulted in the bomb squad being called have been formally charged in Cass County Court.

Cory Huffman, 44, and Nicole Pegan, 33, both of Irving Drive in Edwardsburg, were arraigned Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.

The charges stem from a search warrant that was conducted Nov. 20 in the 70000 block of Irving Street in Edwardsburg. During the search, Cass County Drug Enforcement Team detectives found an improvised explosive device, referred to in court as a pipe bomb, which required the search to be halted and the bomb squad to be called. After the scene was secured detectives found a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a firearm.

Pegan and Huffman were arrested at the scene.

Huffman has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit delivery/manufacture a controlled substance, second offense. The felony charge carries a potential sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony carrying potential five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, and a miscellaneous dangerous weapon charge, due to his possession of the pipe bomb.

Huffman was also charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance and six counts of felony firearm.

His bail was set at $35,000.

Pegan was charged with conspiracy to commit delivery/manufacture a controlled substance, carrying a potential sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, an additional charge of delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, a miscellaneous dangerous weapon charge, and five counts of felony firearm.

Her bail was set at $25,000.

