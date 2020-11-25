expand
November 26, 2020

Gloria Ridenour, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:06 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

March 23, 1947 — Nov. 19, 2020

Gloria J. Ridenour, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Gloria was born on March 23, 1947, in Dowagiac, to the late Ernest and Doris (Starett) Carpenter. She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with friends and her family. Gloria attended Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac.

She is survived by her children, Andrew Ridenour, Ernest (Tracy) Ridenour, Brian (Jennifer) Ridenour, Kelli (Scott) Ridenour and Tanya Calamari; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Lucky, Mark and Skippy Carpenter; and a sister, Ginger Kiggins. Gloria is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Ruple and Kittie Collett.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Visitation precedes the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridenour family. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

