Verda Kidd

May 9, 1930 — Nov. 22, 2020

Verda Irene Kidd, 90, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2020, at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger.

Verda was born on May 9, 1930, in South Bend, to the late Clyde and Helen (Mills) McClanahan. She married the love of her life, Clyde B. Kidd, on June 6, 1951, who preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2015. Her daughter, Sharon Kidd, preceded her in death on Sept.18, 1971.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne A. (Jody) Kidd, of Venice, Florida; Daniel K. (Joyce Anne) Kidd, of Granger, Indana; daughter, Susan M. True, of Dowagiac; five grandchildren, Keith, Michele, Morgan, Matthew and Joseph; four great-grandchildren, Keith Jr., A.J., Dylen and Ethen. Verda is also survived by two younger brothers, Tom McClanahan and Al McClanahan.

In Verda’s younger days, she loved to read love stories and take care of the garden, in which she canned and froze most of the fruits and vegetables for the whole family to enjoy year-round. Verda’s greatest joy in life was caring for her family and anyone else who entered into her life. In the last year-and-a-half, Verda lived at The Hearth at Juday Creek and called everyone there her new family. Our family deeply appreciates the love and care that The Hearth gave to our mother. She was a very happy person and judged no one; Verda was the type of person that was glad to meet you, no matter who you were.

In keeping with Verda’s wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no viewing or services. Palmer Funeral Home, Welsheimer Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Those wishing to leave a memory or condolence of Verda online may do so at palmerfuneralhomes.com.