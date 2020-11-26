23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

BENTON HARBOR — This month, nearly two dozen animals in Berrien County found a new home thanks to a partnership between a regional business and county agency.

Honor Credit Union partnered with Berrien County Animal Control to co-host Honor’s Adoption Days that ran from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 14. The event, hosted at Berrien County Animal Control in Benton Harbor, resulted in 23 animals finding their forever homes including, cats, dogs — and even a guinea pig and rabbit.

Originally planned as a one-day adoption event, Honor’s Adoption Day was adjusted to three days to limit the number of people entering the building to allow the team to abide by all COVID-19 guidelines. During the three-day event, Honor covered the adoption fees for the 23 adopted animals that went home with their new families.

Helping transition these animals out of the shelter and into a loving home just before the holidays was not only a great success but heartwarming for anyone who had the opportunity to be a part of, said HCU officials.

“The Honor Credit Union event is something Berrien County Animal Control and our community looks forward to every year,” said Director Tiffany Peterson. “Finding forever homes for shelter animals is a passion of ours and a mission that everyone can totally get behind.”