Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

CASS COUNTY — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Cass County on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are investigating the death of the 29-year-old, who was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in southeastern Cass County.

The victim’s name is not being shared at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481, or contact Silent Observer.