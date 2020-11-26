expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

By Staff Report

Published 5:33 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020

CASS COUNTY — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Cass County on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are investigating the death of the 29-year-old, who was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in southeastern Cass County.

The victim’s name is not being shared at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481, or contact Silent Observer.

More News

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

DEVELOPING NEWS

Niles native shot during altercation with New Mexico police

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate food to families in need

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

City finalizing plans on outdoor dining district

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge receives lifetime achievement award from the Michigan Supreme Court

Business

Dowagiac restaurants rely on alternative service options to make ends meet

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility staff boost spirits amid COVID-19

Business

Small business Saturday on for Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department receives sanitizer gift from Pink Zebra

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident donates $1,036 to St. Paul’s Feed The Hungry program

Giving

Niles nonprofit aims to provide 100 Thanksgiving Day meals