expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Cass County declares local state of emergency

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:40 am Friday, December 4, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County has declared a local state of emergency.

Thursday evening, during the Cass County Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled virtual meeting, the board voted to approve a resolution declaring a state of emergency for the county. The declaration will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2021.

According to County Administrator Jeff Carmen and Emergency Manager David Smith, Cass County is following in the footsteps of counties across the state that have declared local states of emergency to make available resources that could not be accessed without the declaration and allow the county to continue to host virtual meetings beyond the end of the year.

Neighboring Van Buren County, which shares the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department with Cass County, has also declared a local state of emergency.

According to the resolution document, the declaration addresses a number of items for Cass County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region:

  • It establishes that a local state of emergency still exists in Cass County and that any widespread outbreak within the county could hinder and/or cease most daily operations within the entire county and overwhelm the public health services, emergency medical services, hospitals and urgent care facilities.
  • Cass County continues to need assistance from the federal and state government for funding, personal protection equipment, and other resources related to response to the coronavirus.
  • To protect public health, the declaration allows Cass County and all other townships, villages and cities within Cass County to legally conduct virtual meetings consistent with the Open Meetings Act.

“This was triggered in large part by a necessity to have remote meetings,” Carmen said. “Although we have a high number of [COVID-19] cases, this was much more about the ability of county government to function.”

At this point, Carmen said it is too early to tell if the state of emergency would be extended past Jan. 31, 2021, but said the board of commissioners could easily do so if the need for a declaration remained.

More News

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Notre Dame hosts IUPUI sunday

MHSAA states its case for restarting sports

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death