Anita Weiser, of Mesa Arizona

Nov. 11, 1939 — Nov. 5, 2020

Anita Weiser, 80, of Mesa Arizona, formerly of Niles, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, of complications from surgery.

Anita taught elementary school for Niles Community Schools from 1964 to 1996.

In 1998, Anita and husband, Gary, moved to Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, traveling and spending time with friends. Other hobbies included reading, looking at cooking magazines (only looking, she never cooked), stained glass, quilting and jewelry making. She had a sharp sense of humor and enjoyed a good-natured practical joke.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Weiser, of Mesa Arizona; brother, Leonard Dehut, of LaPuente, California; son, Greg Weiser (Susan), of Saint Joseph, and Grant Weiser (Gabriela), of Hesperia, California.

In respecting Anita’s wishes, there will be no ceremony or arrangements.

A kind thought or warm memory are enough.