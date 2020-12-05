GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

CASSOPOLIS — Since the village of Cassopolis was unable able to hold its annual community Christmas tree lighting the first Saturday in December, it joined forces with the Cassopolis Main Street Committee, Cassopolis Vandalia Chamber of Commerce and numerous local businesses and community members to create a Christmas Cruise.

Since state guidelines prohibit large gatherings, both inside and out, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided by the village and the chamber to put together a Christmas celebration that would allow village residents to “cruise by” the new Cassopolis Municipal Building and receive presents, goodies and gift certificates from local businesses that were purchased to help them out as well.

The Central Cass Fire Department, the Cassopolis Police Department were also on hand, as well as Santa Claus to great the more than 100 cars that “cruised” by to receive their gifts from the elves standing along Disbrow Street.

Once residents picked up their holiday packages, they were encouraged to drive through the village to check out the Christmas displays that are currently up throughout the community, as well as checking out the community Christmas Tree at the Pioneer Log Cabin.

Helping match the 2020 Cassopolis Christmas Cruise a success were:

Cassopolis Main Street Committee, Cassopolis Vandalia Chamber of Commerce, American Electric Power Foundation, Biggby Coffee, Mark and Glenda Van Duessen, Cassopolis Dental

Global Provisioning, George’s Café, Miss Cassopolis Court, The Dino Project — Kevin and Denise Bradley, Northstar Landscaping, Central Cass Fire Department and Helping Hands of Cass County.

Among the things given away were a total of $3,500 in gift certificates from village restaurants and more than 200 toys for kids.