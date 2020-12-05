expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

By Scott Novak

Published 6:51 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Since the village of Cassopolis was unable able to hold its annual community Christmas tree lighting the first Saturday in December, it joined forces with the Cassopolis Main Street Committee, Cassopolis Vandalia Chamber of Commerce and numerous local businesses and community members to create a Christmas Cruise.

Since state guidelines prohibit large gatherings, both inside and out, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided by the village and the chamber to put together a Christmas celebration that would allow village residents to “cruise by” the new Cassopolis Municipal Building and receive presents, goodies and gift certificates from local businesses that were purchased to help them out as well.

The Central Cass Fire Department, the Cassopolis Police Department were also on hand, as well as Santa Claus to great the more than 100 cars that “cruised” by to receive their gifts from the elves standing along Disbrow Street.

Once residents picked up their holiday packages, they were encouraged to drive through the village to check out the Christmas displays that are currently up throughout the community, as well as checking out the community Christmas Tree at the Pioneer Log Cabin.

Helping match the 2020 Cassopolis Christmas Cruise a success were:

Cassopolis Main Street Committee, Cassopolis Vandalia Chamber of Commerce, American Electric Power Foundation, Biggby Coffee, Mark and Glenda Van Duessen, Cassopolis Dental
Global Provisioning, George’s Café, Miss Cassopolis Court, The Dino Project — Kevin and Denise Bradley, Northstar Landscaping, Central Cass Fire Department and Helping Hands of Cass County.
Among the things given away were a total of $3,500 in gift certificates from village restaurants and more than 200 toys for kids.

 

More News

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Notre Dame hosts IUPUI sunday

MHSAA states its case for restarting sports

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death