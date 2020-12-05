Harold Wiggins, of Suttons Bay

Aug. 26, 1934 — Nov. 27, 2020

Harold Emerson Wiggins, 86, of Suttons Bay, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at Munson Medical Center.

Hal was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Chase, Michigan, the son of John and Eva (Cushway) Wiggins. On Feb. 19. 1996, in Clarkston, Michigan, he married Myrna Gough who survives.

After graduating from Waterford High School, Hal attended the G.M. Institute and had a career in the engineering field.

In 1973, Hal and Myrna moved north to Suttons Bay, where he was employed by Verstand Engineering. From 1978-94 he owned North Bay Design.

Hal enjoyed riding motorcycles and golfing and fishing. He was a member of the Prospector’s Club, Vintage Motorcycle Club, the Elk Rapids Gun Club and meeting for men’s coffee on Fridays.

Hal and Myrna loved to travel cross country to visit family and friends hitting many junk/antique shops along the way. He could always spot the “good finds” for his artwork.

He was an elder of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi where he was well known for his artwork. This was his passion through his retirement and loved traveling to Pow Wows meeting the people that purchased his work. Many people knew him as ‘Red Heart’ — his signature on all his craft.

His grandkids and great grandkids will always treasure the memories of rides with “Grandpa Hal” in his Willy’s Jeep around the property.

His spirit of wisdom and generosity was felt by all that knew him, especially his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Hal, is survived by his children, Virginia Howard, William (Valerie) Conrad, Patricia (Rance) Oakley, Jeffrey (Norma) Wiggins, Cynthia (Marv) Coy and Joel Wiggins; his brother, James (Dora) Wiggins; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine.

Private family services and burial will be at Suttons Bay Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.

Please share condolences with Hal’s family at martinson.info.