expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

James Stevenson, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 7:56 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Jan. 4, 1937 — Dec. 3, 2020

James J. Stevenson, 90, of Niles passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

On a very cold Jan. 4, 1930, the late William and LaVerna (Payne) Stevenson in Clay County, Indiana, welcomed their son.

James was a graduate of Coalmont High School, class of 1948. He enlisted at the age of 16 in the U.S. Army and served his country proudly in Korea at the beginning of the Korean War.

Upon returning from his service he wed Marilyn Fisher on July 14, 1951, at a ceremony in Sullivan County, Indiana. They just recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. A short time after their marriage, Jim and Marilyn came to Niles where he was employed by National Standard for many years until his retirement. During retirement, he enjoyed his time at Niles Precision Company where he drove a delivery van. James made lifelong friends through his love of golf and bowling. James and Marilyn have been faithful member of Summit Church in Niles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; William, Charles, Robert and Harvey Stevenson; and his sisters, Susan Rehmel and Anna Denny.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn Stevenson, of Niles; his sons, David Stevenson, of Berrien Springs, and Brian (Jacki) Stevenson, of Niles; and his granddaughters, Jena and Rachel Stevenson, both of Niles. He is also survived by his sister, Wilma Cochran, of Coalmont, Indiana; his brother, Warren (June) Stevenson, of Lewis, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Jim will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Silverbrook Cemetery with Pastor Dan Miller officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Jim have been asked to consider Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for Jim’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.

More News

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Notre Dame hosts IUPUI sunday

MHSAA states its case for restarting sports

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death