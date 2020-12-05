John W. Adams, of Edwardsburg

Nov. 4, 1933 — Nov. 30, 2020

John Wilbur Adams, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 30, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living after an illness.

He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Covington, Indiana, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Hutson) Adams and moved to the Michiana area in 1952. He worked as a crane operator at Rockwell, then for the RV Industry and finally was a custodian for the Elkhart Public Schools.

John was married Feb. 14, 1953, in Edwardsburg, to Sally Ann Ort, and she passed July 25, 2011. Surviving are their twin daughters, Connie (David) Worthington, of Elkhart, and Bonnie (Elmer) Schacks, of Edwardsburg; there is one grandson, John Worthington, of South Bend; a sister, Laura Ann Killian, of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family who preceded him in passing are his parents; his beloved wife, Sally Ann; a son, John Henry Adams; brothers, Jack, Jim and Henry; and his sisters, Mary and Janet Kay.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Heritage Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Cremation has taken place and he will have an inurnment in Adamsville Cemetery next to his loving wife, Sally Ann. Memorial donations may be directed to the Edwardsburg Food Pantry at 24832 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.